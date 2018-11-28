Analysts Anticipate Basic Energy Services Inc (BAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). Basic Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Basic Energy Services.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAS shares. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

BAS stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.56. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 50,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $349,174.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Scott Schorlemer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 257,202 shares of company stock worth $1,832,090 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (BAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.