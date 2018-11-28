Analysts Anticipate CTS Co. (CTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTS’s earnings. CTS posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CTS will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CTS.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $364,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,604.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,446,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CTS by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CTS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,866. CTS has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $956.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

