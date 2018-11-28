Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,044,892.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,602.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 198,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,023. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

