Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.04. Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 target price on Teekay Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply