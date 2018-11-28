Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.04. Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 target price on Teekay Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

