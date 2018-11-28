Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total transaction of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 170,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,383 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $295,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,491,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $119,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 121.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,130 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $91.25. 143,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

