Analysts Expect 2U Inc (TWOU) to Post $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. 2U posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWOU shares. BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. 60,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,211. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 0.34. 2U has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,020,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,660,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of 2U by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of 2U by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.