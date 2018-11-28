Analysts Expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Contango Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Contango Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Contango Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Contango Oil & Gas.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of MCF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 265,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,786. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

