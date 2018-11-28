Analysts Expect Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN) to Announce ($0.18) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dawson Geophysical an industry rank of 142 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DWSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Dawson Geophysical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 101.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 978,357 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 63,732 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,083,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

