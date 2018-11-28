Analysts Expect Intel Co. (INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $19.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.97 billion. Intel reported sales of $17.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $71.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.16 billion to $71.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.33 billion to $77.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $236,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 118,285 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

