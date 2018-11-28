Analysts Expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

