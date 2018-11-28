Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Price Target at $114.15

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,515,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,505 shares of company stock worth $2,186,497 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.09. 24,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,247. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

