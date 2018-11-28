Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Price Target at $18.57

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $871.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,703,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.