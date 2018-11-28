Analysts Set Monro Inc (MNRO) Target Price at $70.67

Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of Monro stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,856. Monro has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $82.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Monro had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $307.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $132,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Pickens sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $768,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,053,765 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Monro by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its position in Monro by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.