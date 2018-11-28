Analysts Set Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Target Price at $26.16

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

PSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pure Storage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 122,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,460. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $377,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,417 shares of company stock worth $5,116,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Pure Storage by 169.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

