Analyzing Advanced Info Service PCL (AVIFY) & Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 19.16% 63.94% 11.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spark New Zealand and Advanced Info Service PCL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark New Zealand and Advanced Info Service PCL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.61 billion 1.96 $275.15 million $0.82 17.05 Advanced Info Service PCL $4.65 billion 3.43 $887.28 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand.

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Spark New Zealand pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Spark New Zealand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone and Call Center Services, Mobile Phone Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes mobile handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides services, such as international telephone service/gateway, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; and operates in land and building rental and service, as well as related facilities. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

