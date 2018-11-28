Analyzing Pharmacyte Biotech (PMCB) and FitLife Brands (FTLF)

Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$6.82 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $17.80 million 0.32 -$9.76 million N/A N/A

Pharmacyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FitLife Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharmacyte Biotech and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -101.19% -90.40% FitLife Brands -45.49% -124.35% -25.62%

Summary

Pharmacyte Biotech beats FitLife Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharmacyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements, such as Censor, Cardio Cuts, and LipoRUSH DS; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development, including Amplify XL, Pump Fuel, and Flex Stack; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts comprising Isolate, Ultrakarbs, and NeuroLean; and men's health and weight loss formulations consisting of JXT5 and PyroStim. It also provides diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. The company sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, and CoreActive brand names directly to franchise locations. It also markets its men's health and weight loss formulations under the Metis Nutrition brand through corporate and franchise stores; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, meal replacements, and weight loss products under the iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

