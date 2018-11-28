Analyzing Portsmouth Square (PRSI) & City Developments (CDEVY)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Portsmouth Square does not pay a dividend. City Developments pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

City Developments has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portsmouth Square has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for City Developments and Portsmouth Square, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Portsmouth Square 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Developments and Portsmouth Square’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.77 billion 2.02 $390.04 million $0.51 12.10 Portsmouth Square $57.10 million 0.92 $3.64 million N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Portsmouth Square.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of City Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 88.9% of Portsmouth Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City Developments and Portsmouth Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments 14.28% 5.48% 3.34% Portsmouth Square 7.92% -5.75% 8.02%

Summary

City Developments beats Portsmouth Square on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

About Portsmouth Square

Portsmouth Square, Inc., through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership, owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Portsmouth Square, Inc. is a subsidiary of Santa Fe Financial Corporation.

