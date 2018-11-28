Analyzing Semtech (SMTC) and Ascent Solar Technologies (ASTI)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $587.85 million 5.17 $36.42 million $1.40 32.79 Ascent Solar Technologies $640,000.00 1.28 -$18.56 million N/A N/A

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 8.48% 12.66% 7.91% Ascent Solar Technologies -2,191.52% N/A -178.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Semtech and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 10 0 2.91 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $58.70, indicating a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Semtech beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, such as satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

