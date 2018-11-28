Analyzing Trevena (TRVN) and Neurotrope (NTRP)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Trevena shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Neurotrope shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Trevena shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Neurotrope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trevena and Neurotrope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $3.75 million 13.17 -$71.86 million ($1.21) -0.50 Neurotrope N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

Neurotrope has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trevena.

Volatility and Risk

Trevena has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurotrope has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trevena and Neurotrope, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 3 3 0 2.50 Neurotrope 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trevena presently has a consensus price target of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 958.33%. Neurotrope has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.20%. Given Trevena’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Neurotrope.

Profitability

This table compares Trevena and Neurotrope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -94.85% -51.80% Neurotrope N/A -93.50% -84.11%

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

