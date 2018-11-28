Anaplan (PLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Anaplan updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 40,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,884. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam acquired 1,104,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,784,983.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

