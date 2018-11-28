Anthem Inc (ANTM) Position Cut by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.17% of Anthem worth $122,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,569,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,031,000 after buying an additional 884,335 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $126,584,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,690,000 after buying an additional 512,962 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after buying an additional 392,889 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 767,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,805,000 after buying an additional 331,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $143,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $202,622.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,184. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $290.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/anthem-inc-antm-position-cut-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.