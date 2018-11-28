Apache Co. (APA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apache by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,301,000 after buying an additional 111,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apache by 71.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after buying an additional 1,512,960 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 82,128 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,538,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after buying an additional 113,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,064,000 after buying an additional 197,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

