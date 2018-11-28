Apple (AAPL) Upgraded at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.83% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple has a 12-month low of $150.24 and a 12-month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,895,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,033,620,000 after buying an additional 7,243,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after acquiring an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

