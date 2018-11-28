Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 82,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 639,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $107,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 70,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 430,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,159,000 after acquiring an additional 191,748 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.17.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

