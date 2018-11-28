Aptiv PLC (APTV) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,404 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $366,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 893,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after acquiring an additional 731,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,824,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,768,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,867,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,420,000 after acquiring an additional 362,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,336,000 after purchasing an additional 256,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $112.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 248,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $70.41 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

