Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

AQMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.18. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 789.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 439,299 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,008.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 656.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 312,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 270,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

