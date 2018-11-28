ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Director Fred J. Dyment Acquires 25,000 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) Director Fred J. Dyment bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.54 per share, with a total value of C$238,500.00.

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. ARC Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARX shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, November 9th.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

