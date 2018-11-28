Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcimoto an industry rank of 231 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Curl bought 25,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Frohnmayer bought 139,903 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $419,709.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 165,913 shares of company stock worth $497,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 98,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,419. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 5,067.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

