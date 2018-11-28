Aroundtown (AT1) PT Set at €8.90 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.90 ($10.35) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.10 ($10.58) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.61 ($10.01).

ETR:AT1 opened at €7.50 ($8.72) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of €6.75 ($7.85).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

