Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $22.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 9.9% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,267 shares of company stock worth $99,725,538. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,044.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a market cap of $712.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

