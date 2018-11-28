Astro Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Astro has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astro token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00006053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Astro has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Astro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.02317011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00125022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00194710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.09047422 BTC.

Astro Profile

Astro launched on September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital. Astro’s official message board is medium.com/astronaut-capital.

Buying and Selling Astro

Astro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Astro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.