ATBCoin (ATB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $507,403.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 28th. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $507,403.00 and $2.10 million worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

