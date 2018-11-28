Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Athene by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athene by 20.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $4,340,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,587,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,065,766.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,180.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,000 shares of company stock worth $9,561,140. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Athene had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

