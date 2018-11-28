Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,013 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Community Bancfund-A Carpenter sold 5,950,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $49,091,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carpenter Fund Manager Gp, Llc sold 7,417,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $61,195,142.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,620 shares of company stock worth $300,257 and sold 13,375,531 shares worth $110,347,781. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PMBC opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

