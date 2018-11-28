Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY)

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 43.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 950.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 16.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/ativo-capital-management-llc-sells-3000-shares-of-unity-bancorp-inc-unty.html.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.