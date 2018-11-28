Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in NVR by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Robert W. Henley sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,131.63, for a total transaction of $8,959,240.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,909.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,345.00, for a total transaction of $2,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,189,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,464 shares of company stock worth $53,690,887 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $2,468.76 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.94 by ($2.66). NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $38.02 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 185.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,410.00 price target (down from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, October 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,104.33.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

