Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,211 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $42,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,451,000 after buying an additional 572,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill bought 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IART. UBS Group began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

