Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NASDAQ AY opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantica Yield has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $323.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

