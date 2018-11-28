Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $278,424.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.83 or 0.02405699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00125310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00194947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.38 or 0.08574080 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Profile

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official website is atlantisblue.org.

Buying and Selling Atlantis Blue Digital Token

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

