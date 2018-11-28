ATN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,552.00 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Hotbit, Allcoin and BigONE. During the last week, ATN has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market cap of $4.36 million and $19,552.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.02234786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00126260 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00194736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.83 or 0.08798144 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

