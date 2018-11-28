aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Director Buys $79,501.50 in Stock

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel purchased 147,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $79,501.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Paul Schimmel purchased 42,749 shares of aTyr Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $31,634.26.

On Thursday, August 30th, Paul Schimmel bought 164,411 shares of aTyr Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $121,664.14.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 886,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,062. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. aTyr Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.88.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of aTyr Pharma worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.01.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

