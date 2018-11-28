Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (ACB) Shares Up 8.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:ACB) shares shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.96. 13,259,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 5,716,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) had a net margin of 224.33% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) (NYSE:ACB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE) Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

