Aurubis AG (NDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.50 ($77.33).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDA shares. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR NDA traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.82 ($50.95). 398,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a one year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a one year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.