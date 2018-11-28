Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

APR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.91. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,437. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.87 and a one year high of C$11.65.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/automotive-properties-real-est-invt-tr-apr-un-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.