AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.79

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $188.79 and last traded at $187.87, with a volume of 19038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total transaction of $540,010.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,987 shares of company stock worth $6,142,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 532,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

