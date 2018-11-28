Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,766,712,000 after buying an additional 1,660,543 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,288,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $881,168,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,931,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $932,691,000 after buying an additional 323,377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,423,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,992,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,182,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,449.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $394,346.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,180,531 shares of company stock worth $973,815,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $109.98.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
See Also: What is Cost of Capital?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.