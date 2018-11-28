Avid Technology (AVID) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.44.

Avid Technology stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

