Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,077 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $34,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 26,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 477,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,542,000 after buying an additional 159,469 shares during the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,192 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $704,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 442,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,536,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

