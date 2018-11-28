Aviva PLC Has $41.97 Million Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,699 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celgene worth $41,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELG stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

