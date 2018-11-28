Axa Has $8.46 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 112.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,583,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 553.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 601,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 509,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,315,000 after purchasing an additional 472,524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 76.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after purchasing an additional 202,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,914,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,399,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

BR stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,336 shares in the company, valued at $51,945,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 67,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $8,606,188.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,673 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,338.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock worth $43,588,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Axa Has $8.46 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/axa-has-8-46-million-position-in-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br.html.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.